Gracey begins new chapter with a little sparkle

Gracey Denham-Jones is embarking on an exciting new chapter in her singing career. Friday marks the official release of Glitter in the Glovebox, her new upbeat country single she co-wrote with fellow Parkes performer Hayden Westcott. The release is both a long-awaited return to original music for the 24-year-old and the beginning of what she hopes will be a new musical journey. "Glitter in the Glovebox is about rolling with life even when the road doesn’t quite go to plan," Gracey said. "You might take a few wrong turns, make a mess of things and still have no idea where you’re headed, but that doesn’t mean you’re lost. "The “glitter in the glovebox” is that little bit of sparkle you hang onto along the way, your sense of fun, your hope and the things that make you who you are. "It’s really a song for anyone who’s still figuring it out, but knows they’ll be alright in the end." Gracey's new single Glitter in the Glovebox is out this Friday on all streaming platforms. The song was produced by Kris Shubert at The Boat Shed in Bathurst and mastered by Rick O’Neill. "It’s been such a special project to work on, so I’m really excited to finally have it out in the world," Gracey said. "It’s been about six years since I last released original music, so this definitely feels like the start of a new chapter for me. "I’ve spent those years performing, developing as an artist and figuring out what I want my own music to sound like. "Glitter in the Glovebox is really just the beginning. "I’ve been writing and working on more original music, so there’s plenty more to look out for over the coming months." Music has always been Gracey's biggest passion. She began singing when she was about eight years old, when she performed in her first show with the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society, The Wizard of Oz, at the Little Theatre. "I absolutely loved being on stage, and I think that’s really where it all started for me," Gracey said. "I’ve been singing and performing ever since, and I still love it just as much now. "There’s something really special about being able to connect with people through music." As Gracey has matured in her craft, opportunity has frequently come knocking - something she said she is very grateful for. Her schedule for the months ahead is looking pretty packed but she wouldn't have it any other way. On the same day she releases Glitter in the Glovebox, this Friday night 25 September, she's headlining Street Dreams in Forbes. "So we’ll get to perform the song live," Gracey added. She's performing at Connect the Dots event at Kelly Reserve in Parkes on Saturday 26 September and joining one of Australia's leading female country singers Amber Lawrence for her Dubbo show on Sunday 27 September. Gracey heads to the Tooraweenah Show and Rodeo on 3 October, the Tullamore Long Lunch on 10 October and she's opening for world renowned magician Jackson Aces at the Parkes Leagues Club on 31 October. Then in January she'll perform in the Miss Priscilla in Concert show during the Parkes Elvis Festival on 8 January, with tickets available now. How she fits it all in is a wonder. Her average week sees her working full-time in marketing at Ray White Central West Group. She teaches dance at Parkes Dance Co, then every weekend you’ll find her somewhere singing. "It’s the busiest I have ever been but I absolutely love it," Gracey said. "I’d just love to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported my music, come along to shows and gotten behind Glitter in the Glovebox already." The song is out this Friday and is available to stream on all major streaming platforms. People can also head to linktr.ee/graceydenhamjones to listen to Gracey's new music, follow her socials and keep up with all her upcoming shows. "There’s a lot more music coming, and I’m really excited for what’s ahead," Gracey added.