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Gracey begins new chapter with a little sparkle

<p>The release of Gracey Denham-Jones\\' new country single, her first original music in six years, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Parkes singer.</p>\\n
<p>The release of Gracey Denham-Jones\\' new country single, her first original music in six years, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Parkes singer.</p>\\n

The release of Gracey Denham-Jones' new country single, her first original music in six years, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Parkes singer.

Gracey Denham-Jones is releasing her first new single in about six years called Glitter in the Glovebox
Christine Little
September 24, 2026 • 03:11
Updated, September 24, 2026 • 03:14

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