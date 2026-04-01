Jackson Goonrey has a one in seven chance of winning Survivor and taking home half a million dollars.

The pro wrestler who spent his teenage years in Parkes, played for the Spacemen and attended Red Bend Catholic College continues to outwit and outlast fellow contestants in the Channel 10 reality TV show.

The remaining seven castaways out of 24 have been in the Samoan jungle for 35 days now (and six weeks on air).

The season is a 45-day game set in Samoa.

Fellow Parkes local Faith Setiawan who also appeared in this season’s Australian Survivor Redemption was voted off the island on 17 March after 12 episodes.