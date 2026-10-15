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Exhibition part of M&D's 75th celebrations

<p>It\\'s been a busy few weeks for curators Deb Jones and Helen Standen who have been designing and setting up the Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>It\\'s been a busy few weeks for curators Deb Jones and Helen Standen who have been designing and setting up the Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n

It's been a busy few weeks for curators Deb Jones and Helen Standen who have been designing and setting up the Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery. PHOTOS: Christine Little

The Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition opens in the Coventry Room Gallery this Friday night
Christine Little
October 15, 2026 • 05:55

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