The community is invited to help shape the future of arts, culture and creativity across the Parkes Shire through a new strategic planning process that's now underway.

Working on behalf of the Parkes Shire Council Arts Advisory Committee, Arts OutWest is seeking feedback from artists, creative practitioners, cultural organisations and community members across the shire to identify future priorities, opportunities and directions for the local arts sector.

The new strategy builds on the success of the 2019 Arts Advisory strategic planning process, which helped guide a number of initiatives and achievements for the creative community over recent years.

Council’s cultural, education and library services manager Kerryn Jones said it was an important opportunity for the community to contribute ideas and help guide the next chapter for arts and creativity in the region.

“Many of the priorities identified in the previous strategic planning process have now been realised, so this is an exciting opportunity to look ahead and develop a new vision for our creative future,” she said.

“We want to hear from artists, makers, performers, cultural groups and community members about what they believe is important for arts and culture in the Parkes Shire.”

Community members can get involved in two ways:

Complete the online community survey here: https://form.jotform.com/261191083950052. Alternatively there is a hard copy survey available from Parkes Shire Library.

Or attend the face-to-face community workshop on Thursday, 28 May from 6pm to 8pm at Marramarra Makerspace, located within the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre.

Participants are welcome to complete the survey, attend the workshop, or do both.

Community members are also encouraged to share the information with local artists, creatives and cultural groups who may wish to contribute.

For enquiries about the survey, contact Kylie at Arts OutWest on 6338 4657.

To RSVP for the workshop, email kerryn.jones@parkes.nsw.gov.au.