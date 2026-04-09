Community groups and organisations are being encouraged to turn their creative ideas into reality, with applications now open for Parkes Shire Council’s 2026 Cultural Grants Program.

The annual program provides valuable financial support to initiatives that enrich the cultural life of those living in the Parkes Shire - be it through art, music, workshops or community events.

Grants of $2000 or more are available, with a total funding pool of $10,000 to support projects that bring people together and celebrate local creativity.

Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday, 13 May, and successful applicants will be announced at the council meeting on 16 June.

Parkes Shire Council’s manager of cultural, education and library services Kerryn Jones said the program is a fantastic opportunity for groups to make a lasting impact in their communities.

“These grants help bring people together, celebrate creativity, and showcase the diverse talents within our community,” she said.

“We encourage groups of all sizes to think about how their ideas - big or small - could benefit from this support.”

The program has already helped deliver a range of successful projects.

Funding supported Parkes Community Arts to expand the popular Who Is Parkes project last year with additional large-scale images across Parkes and surrounding townships.

The Peak Hill PA and H Association also received funding to deliver Crafting Connections workshops ahead of the Peak Hill Show, featuring hands-on activities such as flower arranging, macramé, cheese making and Viking knit jewellery.

Secretary of the Peak Hill Show Committee in 2025, Stephanie Williams, said the grant made a meaningful difference to community participation.

“We held four workshops prior to the 120th Peak Hill Show funded by the grant," she said.

"The workshops helped to bolster our already phenomenal pavilion. We managed to attract participants who would normally not have showcased items in the pavilion."

The Cultural Grants Program aims to increase cultural activity across the region, support innovative events and workshops, help artists and creatives develop their skills, and contribute to the maintenance and growth of local cultural facilities.

Community groups are encouraged to start planning now and take advantage of the support available.

To learn more or apply, visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding/Councils-Grants-Programs or contact council’s cultural, education and library services team on 6861 2338.

For assistance with preparing your application, council’s grants team is also available at grants@parkes.nsw.gov.au.

Don’t miss this opportunity to bring your creative vision to life and make a lasting impact in your community.