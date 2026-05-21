The 2026 Waste 2 Art Exhibition and Competition is officially opening and the town's winners are about to be revealed.

The annual competition has once again captured the imagination of the community, showcasing how innovation and creativity can transform everyday waste into inspiring works of art.

This year’s theme Shrink Your Footprint has inspired more than 65 incredible entries, made entirely from reused and recycled materials.

This year also introduced a new size restriction, challenging creatives to ensure their artwork, when packed down, was no bigger than a shoebox.

The unique requirement encouraged artists to think even more innovatively about design, construction and material use.

From folded up 2D artworks that spring to life out of shoeboxes to sculptures crafted from everyday waste - residents, schools and local artists have contributed a range of artworks, each reflecting how small changes in the way we think about waste can make a meaningful difference.

Creative learning coordinator at Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre Sharon Degeling said the Parkes Shire community has truly transformed “rubbish” into creativity.

Waste 2 Art is a free waste-inspired art competition and exhibition that celebrates the reuse and recycling of waste.

There's a category for every member of the community and each year there is a waste theme to guide creations.

"Join us for the official opening and announcement of winners on Saturday 23 May at 10am in the Coventry Room," Sharon said.

"Celebrate our local artists, and see how waste can become something wonderful."

Sharon is also reminding attendees to not forget to cast a vote in the People’s Choice Award.

The competition is proudly sponsored by Parkes Shire Council and NetWaste, and Mayor Neil Westcott said it's a fantastic example of how creativity can inspire more sustainable thinking.

"The introduction of the shoebox size challenge this year added another layer of creativity, and it’s exciting to see how entrants embraced the concept," he said.

The exhibition will run until 20 June.

Category winners will go on to represent the Parkes Shire at the Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase in Broken Hill, hosted at the Albert Kersten Mining and Minerals Museum, which officially opens on 15 August.

To RSVP for opening night visit https://events.humanitix.com/waste-2-art-opening-and-announcement-of-winners.

Light refreshments will be served.