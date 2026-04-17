More than a century after his words first echoed through Parkes, the spirit of Banjo Paterson is set to return, through verse, voice and vivid storytelling.

The Life and Rhymes of Banjo Paterson brings together your favourite poems and one incredible life - and it's coming to Parkes.

It's now 125 years since Paterson visited Parkes, presenting a lecture on the Boer War on 1 May 1901.

Performer Gregory North is retracing his steps across four states and New Zealand, and this journey will bring him to the Cooke Park Pavillion at 3pm on Thursday, 23 April.

While no specific record of Paterson's visit to Parkes could be found in time, in 1901 The Forbes Times reported Mr A B Paterson came to Forbes Town Hall to tell the stirring story of Australians in Action.

"Long before the Boer War broke out, this gentleman was known throughout the colonies as the author of "The Man From Snowy River," the book of poems in which it appeared having the largest sale of any book in Australia.

"It is not surprising that the author of such a work should make a graphic war correspondent, nor is it surprising that "The Man From Orange River," as he has been called, should attract such crowded audiences to listen to his vivid descriptions of the great events of the campaign, all of which he witnessed.

"Banjo" (the name he is best known by) is the man who saw all the big fights; he is the man who knew all the generals — "Bobs," Kitchener, French, Fighting Macdonald and others; he is the man who was at the front with the Forbes boys; he is the man who personally met Cronje and De Wet; he is the man who rode with French to Kimberley; and he is the man who will tell the stirring story of the "Australians In Action" next Wednesday evening in the Town Hall."

A resident of the Blue Mountains, North is a writer and performer who brings rhyming verse, yarns and history to life.

North is a man of many hats, voices and characters who loves to perform and share traditional Australian entertainment in his quirky, humorous, modern style.

Known for his unique rendition of The Man from Snowy River and for immersing himself in his characters, performing makes Greg come alive and he's a three-time Australian bush poetry champion.

He’s also been awarded for his written poetry and has travelled the country reciting his own and others’ rhyming verse to audiences from handfuls to thousands.

This event is proudly presented by Parkes Shire Council and the Parkes Shire Library.

When: 3pm Thursday, 23 April

Where: Cooke Park Pavillion

Tickets: $20