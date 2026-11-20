Andrew and Noveta Hunt were a big part of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society for more than 20 years, so when it came time to celebrate the Society's 75th anniversary, there was nowhere else they wanted to be. The Society holds such a special place in their hearts, they try to attend every significant occasion and milestone. The couple now live in Wollongong, retiring there in 2011, and headed back to Parkes to attend the official anniversary celebrations on 16 and 17 October, which included the opening of the Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition and opening night of the anniversary concert ICONIC. Andrew, who's a life member of the Society and who was recognised alongside eight others during the ICONIC concert, was a computer engineer at the Parkes Radio Telescope for 24 years. He joined the Society in 1989, and while he did do the occasional cameo role, his biggest contribution was behind the scenes in lighting and sound. He also helped to build sets over the years and was co-musical director for The Sound of Music in 1991. And that's when Noveta made her Parkes theatrical debut as one of the nuns. "From there on I did a lot of chorus work and a few different roles," Noveta said. "Back then the Society did a lot of one act play festivals." The couple said they've seen "all sorts" of improvements to the Little Theatre. "I built the system to dim the lights, it had 24 channels," Andrew recalled. "When the Little Theatre was revamped in 2000, we got a digital control system for the lighting. "Lighting has improved thousandfold in quality." As for the theatre seating, as many may recall was rather different to what we enjoy today. "The seating was half the size it is now and on a flat floor," Andrew said. He and Noveta travelled over for the opening of the tiered seating and significant renovations of the theatre in 2018. The elevated lighting box that Andrew operated from was also much smaller. "The lighting box was only one metre by two metres and I had to climb a ladder to get up there," he said. "You still have to climb a ladder but I did both sound and lighting from up there." Andrew also printed the stained glass window set piece for the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in 2007, which was on display in the Iconic exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery. Becoming part of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society became a family affair for the Hunts with their four children involved in one way or another. Their son Brendon helped his father and helped to build sets. Daughter Lisa directed the one act play Farewell From the Hill in 1995, and siblings Lachlan and Katrina performed in a couple of plays. Though there are many favourite memories for Andrew, two particularly stand out - first when he built the set for the 2005 production of Post Horn Gallop. "I built this whole castle - the whole set was inside of a castle with stone bricks and fireplace," he said proudly. Andrew also has very fond memories directing Toad of Toad Hall in 1995. "It was so successful," he said. "We won a lot of awards for that show." One of Noveta's favourite memories is when she was part of the 2004 production Trip of a Lifetime. "There was three of us involved and it just flowed," she remembered. Andrew and Noveta extremely enjoyed coming home and being part of the 75th anniversary celebrations. "It's been great seeing everyone, especially those who have been around for years," Andrew said. "And it's been so good to see the talent coming through the Society, in a lot of the young performers," Noveta added.