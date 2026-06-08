Michael Lynch of Parkes has been honoured with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in this year's King’s Birthday Honours.

The 87-year-old is among the 475 OAMs announced on today's honours list, recognising him for his decades of unwavering service, particularly to the community of Parkes.

Everything he has ever done for his community, Michael said he's done because it's the right thing to do.

"I am chuffed, honoured and blessed," he said of the recognition.

He admitted it took him three days to agree to accept the proposal, but came up with three reasons why he should: those being his time with the St Vincent de Paul Society, the Catholic Church and his family.

"They give me the opportunity to do what I do," he said.

Michael grew up in Ireland and joined St Vincent de Paul in 1960 when he was 22, he's been a member ever since.

He was ordained as a priest in 1963 and was incardinated to the diocese in Bathurst, which saw him make the big move to Australia and NSW that same year.

After many years in active ministry Michael decided it was his time to step away, his dispensation taking place in Sydney.

He began working in child welfare in various areas, which eventually landed him in management in Parkes.

Michael met his future wife Peg in 1972 when she was a nun yet to take her final vows and he still a priest, the two becoming great friends.

Their friendship didn't blossom into romance and marriage until after they left their religious orders separately in their own time and on their own terms.

"I had great difficulty leaving the priesthood but I just felt like it was my time," Michael said.

While he was no longer a practising priest, Michael's devotion to the people and his community, and helping anyone in need never stopped.

"Being a member of the Society provided me with the opportunity to assist the homeless, needy and the poor," he said.

Michael has been the social justice representative for the Society in the Wilcannia Forbes Diocese since 2018 and a Conference member since 2015.

With Peg by his side, he dedicated hours to bringing support to the farming community in his social justice role during the 2017-2020 drought.

The couple visited more than 1000 farms across the diocese, which takes in 52 per cent of the state, bringing drought relief funds and vouchers to farmers and their families.

Michael became a life member of St Vincent de Paul in 2019.

Through the Holy Family Catholic Parish in Parkes, he is also a member of the Parish and Diocesan Social Justice Committee and board member of CatholicCare, both for the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese. And he's a member of the Parkes Ministers’ Association.

Michael has been visiting and sitting with people in hospital, at Southern Cross Village and in their homes for years, but has given more time to this since Covid hit.

"The Catholic Church enables me to visit the housebound, the hospital and Southern Cross Care to provide support, consolation and spiritual encouragement to the lonely, sick and dying," he said.

"I consider myself the instrument of both the Society and the Church in what I do.

"When I leave after visiting someone in their home, they close and lock the door - I might be the only person they see all week."

Michael is proud to accept this medal for his family, his third reason.

"I am the father of two children, two ordinary children who are now excellent members of society," he said.

"But this honour belongs equally to my wife Peg. She is no longer with me. She is with her God.

"Our motto for 50 years was based on Micah 6:8 in the bible: To live justly, to love tenderly and to walk humbly with our God.

"Peg travelled the road with me every step of the way."

Peg passed away in February 2025.

And adding to his contributions, Michael has played a pivotal role as the founding member of the Parkes Prostate Cancer Support Group, established in 2015 and is its current chairperson.

"We've helped 100 men and families," he added.

Michael was named Parkes' Citizen of the Year in 2021.

"I have been told that I do too much," he said.

"If there is someone out there with a spiritual or material need, there is work to be done.

"You do it because it's the right thing to do, and more people should be doing it.

"Moments like this make me ask should we be awarded for doing what is right?"