A golden milestone for Aussie Biscuits

Creating employment opportunities for people with disability has been at the heart of Aussie Biscuits for 50 years, and the people who work there say the impact reaches well beyond the factory floor. Supported employees shared their experiences at Aruma's 10th annual human rights conference in Forbes, where employment as a fundamental human right was a central focus. As the Forbes biscuit factory celebrates its golden anniversary, their stories highlighted the confidence, skills and sense of belonging gained through work. “Aussie Biscuits created a place where people could contribute through work, with support to help them succeed,” production coordinator Damian Little said. “That purpose still guides us today: it reminds us to look at what someone can do, understand what support they need and give them the opportunity to develop from there.” Aruma provides that support through their work ready program and then continues, with team leaders providing guidance and encouragement. Mr Little said team leaders worked closely with supported employees to help them identify their goals, recognise when support arrangements could change as they gained confidence or identify when they were ready to take on new responsibilities. As the business celebrated five decades several long-term employees shared just what working at Aussie Biscuits means to them. Among them were Stacey, Alison and Alex, who have been with Aussie Biscuits from seven to 21 years. Talking about what employment means to them are Greg and Zac from Aruma's facilities management team, Stacey, Alison and Alex from Aussie Biscuits. Greg Schaeffer has worked in the facilities management team for more than 20 years, while Zac Aubrey previously worked in manufacturing with Aruma in Newcastle before relocating to Forbes and joining the facilities management team. Their stories reflected common themes of belonging, purpose and confidence gained through joining the workplace and becoming part of a team, learning new skills and taking on responsibility. Mr Aubrey has worked across manufacturing, the biscuit factory and facilities management during his time with Aruma. He’s gained qualifications including learning to drive a forklift. His encouragement to others is “you can too”. “Yes you may have a disability but that’s only a challenge in life, and that should be reason to push harder and prove to yourself and anybody else that you can do anything and everything that anyone else can do,” he said. Beyond his role in facilities management, Greg Schaeffer is a volunteer with our local SES. And if you ask him whether someone with a disability can do the job, his answer is yes. “100 per cent they can,” he said. “Anyone can do anything if they put their mind to it.” Mr Little is as proud of the opportunities Aussie Biscuits creates as he is of the biscuits. “Behind that packet is a team of people each responsible for a part of the job,” he said. “Some help prepare the dough and the biscuits, others work on wrapping, packing and getting orders ready to leave the factory. “The finished product brings all that work together.” Aussie Biscuits has had a remarkable five decades of growth, from producing 600 jam drops by hand each day to turning out as many as 60,000 biscuits from its ovens. Quality and consistency are important – delivering that is something the whole team contributes to every day. Aussie Biscuits produces six biscuit varieties and they are distributed all over the country - conveniently packaged in twin-packs to pop beside a cuppa. Production has increased dramatically since the business began and over the decades, the factory has moved to larger premises and adopted new equipment and processes to support that growth. It’s all there to ensure Aussie Biscuits can continue to provide opportunities for generations to come. “Reaching 50 years is a significant achievement and represents a lot of effort from employees, staff, families and customers who have supported the business,” Mr Little said. “For me the milestone is a chance to recognise those contributions. “It also gives us a responsibility to look ahead, and make sure the business remains strong for the people who will be part of its future.”