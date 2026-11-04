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A champion effort: Your local paper the best in country NSW

<p>Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee presented Parkes Champion Post editor Christine Little and cadet journalist Madeline Blackstock the Best Paid Newspaper (over 700 copies) award at the 2026 Country Press NSW Awards. The Champion Post also walked away with the Best News Story award. PHOTO: Jonathan Griggs</p>\\n
<p>Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee presented Parkes Champion Post editor Christine Little and cadet journalist Madeline Blackstock the Best Paid Newspaper (over 700 copies) award at the 2026 Country Press NSW Awards. The Champion Post also walked away with the Best News Story award. PHOTO: Jonathan Griggs</p>\\n

Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee presented Parkes Champion Post editor Christine Little and cadet journalist Madeline Blackstock the Best Paid Newspaper (over 700 copies) award at the 2026 Country Press NSW Awards. The Champion Post also walked away with the Best News Story award. PHOTO: Jonathan Griggs

The Parkes Champion Post has received double honours at the 2026 Country Press NSW Awards
November 4, 2026 • 05:07
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 05:07

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