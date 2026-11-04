A champion effort: Your local paper the best in country NSW

The Parkes Champion Post has been named the best newspaper in country NSW following a gala awards dinner in Orange. Winners in the 2026 Country Press NSW Awards of Excellence, the oldest continuous media awards in Australia, were revealed on 23 October. The Champion Post not only collected one of the top honours on the night, its editor Christine Little also won best news story. Twenty categories were contested at this year’s awards, encompassing photography, news, sports, advertising, digital, editorial and overall excellence. Overall participation increased for the fifth year in a row, with a total of 238 entries competing for honours in 2026. There were three newspaper of the year awards presented: one to a free publication, the other two for paid publications. The Champion Post won the Best Paid Newspaper (with a circulation of more than 700 copies) category. In this category, judges particularly noticed the enthusiasm for covering community events with generous pictorial spreads in the entries received. "The diversity of news was exhilarating to read," they said in their feedback. But it was the Parkes Champion Post that stood out from the bundle, judges praising its strong news leads and coverage of our schools. “Two strong lead stories for both newspaper entries submitted: one reporting on anger at the decision to terminate the Inland Rail at Parkes, the second on a Year 12 student’s international recognition for interest in STEM subjects," the judges said. "The paper’s overall education reporting is exceptional, from a nine-year-old boy overcoming speech difficulties to become an accomplished public speaker, a regular ‘student of the week’ feature, and a well-supported advertising supplement 'Choose Your School for 2027'.” Ms Little's article 'It’s Only the Beginning' that covered the opening of a ground-breaking facility to train medical students to become doctors in a regional area, made possible by Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations and Charles Sturt University, earnt her the best news story honour. “The winning entry is a strong piece of community journalism highlighting an innovative response to the shortage of doctors in regional Australia," the judges said. "The journalist effectively explains the partnership between Evolution Mining and Charles Sturt University and its potential to create a sustainable pipeline of doctors for the Central West. "A range of voices provides depth and context, while the story demonstrates how collaboration between business, education and government can deliver practical solutions to regional challenges and potentially be replicated elsewhere.” Ms Little, who attended the dinner with her cadet journalist Madeline Blackstock, said they were thrilled and absolutely honoured to receive the awards. "We couldn't do this job we are so passionate about without the support of our colleagues, local businesses and our community, so we thank you," Ms Little said. "Parkes is a remarkable community, there is always a story to tell, and being trusted to share their stories is something we never take for granted. "There's just something so special about helping people advocate for a cause and see them achieve the outcome they're fighting for, or being there to take a photo of a baby in its first few days of life to then watch them grow and go on to accomplish incredible things in sport, academics, the arts or within the community. "Even Maddy here, I met her when she was a student at Parkes East Public School - she actually won an ANZAC writing competition - and now she's helped us win best newspaper at the Country Press Awards. "It really is a privilege to work for this newspaper and serve our community." The awards were assessed by a five-member judging panel comprising retired publisher Wanda Dunnet OAM from Narrabri; leading Bathurst photographer Zenio Lapka; editor, journalist and digital news expert John Thistleton from Canberra; publisher and marketing consultant Bob Holland from Orange; and award-winning journalist and editor Andrew Fisher from Cowra.