Australia’s private aviation market is undergoing significant evolution. Business jet movements at major airports have risen sharply over the past 18 months, and global aircraft deliveries reached 764 units according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Behind this change are several factors, including Australia’s rising median wealth, which is creating a larger pool of travellers who have the privilege of choosing private over commercial options.

The Numbers Behind The Take Off

The growth becomes evident once the numbers are depicted. Airservices Australia’s network overview for FY2025 shows general aviation activity rose about 4% year on year, including more flight training and more private aircraft movements at major airports. On-time performance across the national network also reached its best level in five years. This is important because private flights are usually booked at the last minute; therefore, they operate on tight schedules. When the network runs smoothly, the jet leaves when the passenger decides, not when the airport dictates.

Momentum is also building in the global arena. The General Aviation Manufacturers Association reported 32 more aircraft deliveries in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year. This is a 9.9% year-on-year increase.

The data from the first half of 2025 confirms that the post-pandemic uptrend has not slowed down. More piston aircraft are being produced in factories, and business jet deliveries continue to rise, indicating apparent and sustained demand. These planes are not only being owned by private individuals; private jet charter services are also in high demand and are flying more than ever.

Infrastructure Enhancements

Flying private is a luxury experience that starts on the ground. In Sydney, the ground experience has been elevated. ExecuJet’s private terminal now includes a redesigned lounge, private apron access, discreet meeting rooms and ample hangar space sized for large cabin jets. Melbourne’s Essendon Fields has expanded its maintenance capacity through Textron Aviation, cutting downtime and increasing aircraft availability for charter and owners who prefer precision. On the Sunshine Coast, Machjet International has invested in a 4,600 square metre hangar designed for larger business jets ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Games.

And then there is Western Sydney International Airport. When it opens, it will operate around the clock with no movement caps. This will give private flyers much more flexibility in deciding when to schedule their flight. For clients accustomed to the curfews and slot restrictions at Sydney Kingsford Smith, the difference will be significant.

A Larger Client Base And a Rapid Supply Response

Demand grows when people become wealthier and can afford to fly private. Australian median wealth rose 11 percent in 2024, according to the UBS Global Wealth Report. Capgemini’s World Wealth Report shows the number of high-net-worth individuals also grew across the same period.

This surge accounts for the growth in the private aviation sector. Flying private gives people complete control over their time, full privacy to work or hold meetings between cities, and the ability to stay on the move while everyone else waits in line.

Manufacturers have taken note. Aircraft deliveries rise, fleets are refreshed, and availability increases, as expectations are higher. Private flyers want the aircraft to work around their schedule rather than forcing them to adapt to operational constraints that were never designed for people whose time is money.

Sustainability

Among private aviation clients and world leaders, carbon emissions are an essential concern. Qantas, Sydney Airport, and Ampol took crucial steps to address this concern in 2025 by coordinating the nation’s most significant import of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) of nearly two million litres into the Sydney system. Unlike traditional jet fuel, SAF is produced from renewable sources such as agricultural waste, used cooking oils, and other bio-based materials, and it can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil fuel. It performs the same way as Jet A1. It can be used without modifying the aircraft or the engine, which means operators can switch to cleaner fuel without any additional expenses or performance issues.

At a policy level, the New South Wales government’s sustainable aviation fuel prospectus projects that bio-based SAF could make up between 22% and 52% of Australia’s jet fuel supply by 2050, if production scales as planned.

For private flyers, this removes a critical barrier. They can keep the convenience and speed that matter to them while aligning with corporate sustainability requirements or personal values.

Redefining Luxury

Australia’s private aviation boom is the outcome of rising demand, upgraded infrastructure, and a national aviation network operating with greater efficiency than at any point in the past five years. Investment in land operations makes them highly effective, while new facilities and maintenance upgrades enable aircraft to remain in service longer than before. Sustainable aviation fuel is enabling private flyers to enjoy the privileges of private jets without the burden of environmental impact. Australia is not merely keeping up with global private aviation standards. It is building a new definition of sky-high luxury.

