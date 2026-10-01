Arup Jodder and his wife Shubhra Mondal have been part of the business community for two and a half years now, making Parkes their home when they purchased Parkes News and Gifts from former long-term owners Greg and Christine Nash.

Arup has training in diagnostic radiography and medical sonography, but owning a business has always been part of the plan.

In fact he has two.

The couple bought Toronto Newsagency in 2022, which they still run, before the opportunity arose to buy Parkes News and Gifts in 2024.

Arup and Shubhra are both from Bangladesh - Arup completed a Bachelor of Applied Science (biotechnology and genetic engineering) with honours before moving to Australia in 2007 and later studying his Masters in Diagnostic Radiography at the University of Sydney.

He’s been doing a Graduate Diploma in Medical Sonography since March 2019 at the University of South Australia and awaits completing 2200 placement hours, which has been a struggle for him to find over the last few years.

Shubhra arrived in Australia in 2012 and she has a Diploma in Textile Engineering.

Together the couple now have three children, a 10-year-old daughter named Arshi and two sons Arjun who’s 7 and two-year-old Aadirup.

The two older children attend Holy Family Primary School.

Arup still has his sights set on becoming a sonographer one day but says he’s really enjoying being a small business owner.

He said after they bought the Toronto business, they wanted to grow their portfolio.

“I was looking for another business to buy, we wanted to expand on what we had,” Arup said.

“It is a bit harder having the two but I still love it and enjoy it.”

Alongside working with his trusty team of Melissa Cowling, Vanessa Woolner, Elaine Hornby, Donna Swetland, Emma Wales, Steph McNaughton, Miah Cusack and Zahli Gillingham in Parkes – Arup loves serving his customers.

“I love providing better customer service,” he said.

“If people win, if my customers win, I’ll be more happy,” he laughed, referring to their Lotto service.

Being a business owner in two different areas, Arup has learnt each community has its own individual needs and aims to cater for them specifically.

With a shopping centre nearby and a little more competition in Toronto, the newsagent side of the business is more popular.

In Parkes there’s a greater focus on its boutique service and giftwares, describing their Clarinda Street store as a one-stop shop.

“We sell more clothes, jewellery, toys, handbags and luggage, gardenwares and homewares here,” Arup said.

While it has been a very challenging climate for local businesses - Arup attributing it to a combination of the cost of living, the world economy, fuel crisis and the conflict in the Middle East - he said the best they can do is to keep providing quality customer service and offer a wide variety of products to the community.

Arup, Shubhra and their young family have settled-in nicely and are enjoying their time in Parkes.

“We love Parkes, the people are so friendly,” Arup said.

“And we love the winter here, we still get the sun but not the heat,” he laughed.

While there are limited options for what children can do in Parkes, Arup said they love the easy access to venues and locations, and they make the most of what is available.

Their son plays soccer and their daughter dances and plays tennis, and both do karate.

“My daughter has won the times table competition at school twice,” Arup said proudly.