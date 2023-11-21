There were laughs, there were squeals and cheers, and there were tears.
But it was all for a good cause as three Parkes girls braved the scissors to cut their long locks for the Kids with Cancer and Wigs 4 Kids charity.
And to the surprise and excitement of all those present on the afternoon of November 11, a fourth participant ended up joining in at the last minute.
They raised more than $5300 in the process.
The whole event was eight-year-old Kiarah Edwards-Ellis' idea, she wanted to cut her long, beautiful hair.
"So we thought she should do it for something," mum Vanessa said.
So they set up a fundraising page with the charity where the money she raised would go to supporting families with a child with cancer and her hair made into a wig.
It wasn't long until her cousins Talisha, also eight, and Taylor (6) Lennox wanted to be part of it.
Their goal was to reach $1000 for each girl.
More than 25 family members and a few friends gathered at the Edwards-Ellis' family home in Mimosa Avenue to witness the action.
"I've never had my hair cut this short in my entire life," Kiarah said after 40cm was cut off.
While she was excited in the days leading up to the cut, emotions and nerves set in on the day for young Kiarah who has always had long hair.
Despite some tears, Kiarah bravely went ahead with the cut and was rather surprised with her new do, thanks to hairdresser Tiffany Peden who took great care of her.
Talisha and Taylor both had 34cm of their hair cut and had big smiles once they saw their new look.
The sisters managed to talk their mum Peta Edwards into taking to the stool, along with the help of a little family peer pressure that saw the room chanting her name.
"Okay let's do it," Peta said as she untied her long hair.
She donated 34cm of her hair for a wig too.
All the girls were happy with their final result, though Peta needed a little more convincing.
"It's so soft, it'll be easy to brush and wash," Taylor said.
"It's for people who have cancer, which makes me feel really sad," Talisha added, explaining why she wanted to cut her hair.
"It was a good idea to donate something while I was getting it cut," Kiarah said.
A big contributor to the fundraising effort was business QH and M Birt Pty Ltd who donated $3600.
