Parkes Champion-Post
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/History

Tony Danilenko honoured in the 60th year he graduated from Royal Military College

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 17 2023 - 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sixty years since graduating at the Royal Military College in Duntroon, the memory of 'the boy from Parkes' Captain Anatoly 'Tony' Danilenko lives on through his army mates and his former high school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.