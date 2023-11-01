Mitchell Coombs says he's coming back to Bogan Gate and he's bringing his first regional comedy show with him.
Known as the 'boy from Bogan Gate' after an entertaining video tour he gave of his hometown went viral about eight years ago, the now 27-year-old decided to deliver the news by sentimentally incorporating the start of that viral video into his announcement on his social media pages.
"It's been around nine years since I moved out of home and somewhere along the line I found myself doing stand-up comedy shows at different cities around the country," he told his thousands of viewers.
"So it feels correct that for my first ever regional show I bring it here, back to Bogan Gate where it all began."
He'll be performing this Saturday night at the Bogan Gate Memorial Hall from 7pm to 8pm, the same community hall where his school held its presentation nights.
"Last time I was on stage at this hall I was a young violinist," Mitchell said.
He's very excited and nervous to be bringing his material home. He also said it didn't matter if you weren't from Bogan Gate, those from Parkes and Forbes were invited too.
"Everyone reckons going regional is such a risk because you won't pull as big of a crowd and you won't make as much money but this has been the opposite scenario," Mitchell said.
"My Adelaide and Perth tickets are on sale at the same time, but Bogan Gate has been selling out quicker!
"In fact we've just had to release more tickets due to demand, which is lovely. I hope to squeeze as many people into that hall as we can!
"I want to give a shoutout to the Bogan Gate Pub too. Their manager Kerrie [Schembri] is the one that talked me into it and has been leading the charge in organising it all. She's even doing a pop-up bar in the hall on the night."
Mitchell has been doing stand-up comedy for almost two years, making his debut at the renowned Factory Theatre in Marrickville in December 2021.
This will be his second stand-up comedy show, following the sold-out success of his debut show Can Ya Stand It?! which earned him the Best Newcomer award by the Comics Lounge during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
"I've done two different stand-up shows now. People who've been to both shows have told me this year's is better, phew!" He said.
"But last year's show had a lot of material about growing up in the country, so I think for this Bogan Gate gig, I'll do a blend of both shows, it'll be my 'greatest hits' show in a way.
"[And] I was so chuffed about Best Newcomer, that first gig at Melbourne International Comedy Festival was very daunting. But it was a blast.
"The Comics Lounge is just an electric place to perform. I went back to Comics Lounge for this year's comedy festival and played to my biggest audience yet.
"But now the Bogan Gate gig has out-sold it, so Bogan Gate will be my biggest crowd yet! Let's see if the Bogan Gate Hall also crown me best newcomer."
Mitchell has been described as an all-Aussie, digital comedy creator who has amassed millions of views, as well as a loyal Podcast listenership from Is It Just Me?. His podcast has now gone to two episodes per week instead of just one.
"I'm enjoying stand-up a lot more after doing it for two years, I feel like I've settled into it a bit more and I'm more confident," Mitchell said.
"People who knew me in school could tell you I've always been quite shy, always hated public speaking, so it took a bit of time to overcome that. I still get a healthy amount of pre-show nerves, but nothing like the full blown panic and dread I used to feel.
"My favourite thing is meeting people after the shows, I swear some of the people that come to my shows are funnier than me!
"I just love getting to know people who already feel like they know me after following me online. I never take it for granted."
In this new show, called 'Water Off A Duck's ****', Mitchell explores the challenges of choosing your battles, leaving grudges in the past and finding humour in the darkest of places.
He'll be taking the show to Adelaide and Perth, a city he's never been to, in two weeks' time.
Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/mitchell-coombs-bogan-gate.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.