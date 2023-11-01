Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Mitchell Coombs returns to Bogan Gate with his first regional comedy show

Christine Little
By Christine Little
November 1 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mitchell Coombs says he's coming back to Bogan Gate and he's bringing his first regional comedy show with him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.