Big lift begins: first of 60-tonne rail bridge girders now in place as part of Parkes bypass project

Updated October 17 2023 - 9:10pm, first published 8:39pm
The Parkes Bypass project has hit another major milestone with the first of 30 precast girders being lifted into position to support a 200-metre long bridge over rail lines and Hartigan Avenue.

