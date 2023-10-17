Big lift begins: first of 60-tonne rail bridge girders now in place as part of Parkes bypass project

The Parkes Bypass project has hit another major milestone with the first of 30 precast girders being lifted into position to support a 200-metre long bridge over rail lines and Hartigan Avenue.
Transport for NSW began installing the 60-tonne girders on Friday 13 October after gusty conditions delayed the scheduled start of work on Thursday.
Six girders - those being installed closest to the rail line - were installed on Friday, with crews working through to 10pm to get the job completed before their temporary access to the rail corridor expired.
The remaining 24 girders will be installed over the next week, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW Acting Regional Director West Damien Pfeiffer said the bridge over Hartigan Avenue and the rail lines west of Parkes was a key part of the bypass project that would improve travel times for thousands of motorists along this section of the Newell Highway every day.
"This bridge will take vehicles safely and efficiently over the rail lines and, at 7.74 metres high, will be high enough for double stacked trains to pass underneath, allowing a seamless connection to the Inland Rail project," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"We have already completed 90 per cent of the piling work that will support and stabilise the bridge substructures and all of the super T-girders have been manufactured and delivered to site for installation.
"Seeing these girders in place will really start to bring home to the Parkes community the magnitude of this project, as a key part of the bypass project takes shape before their eyes."
An abutment to be built at the bridge's northern end will raise the road surface up to seven metres above the existing ground level for a smooth approach to the bridge.
"Earthworks to construct the abutment will involve moving about 35,000 cubic metres of structural fill and 2000 cubic metres of rock," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"This work will start in late 2023 following the traffic switch onto the new Link Road connecting Brolgan Road and Hartigan Avenue."
The Parkes Bypass project is part of a record investment of $1.7 billion from the Australian and NSW Governments to improve safety, freight productivity and travel times on the Newell Highway between the Victorian and Queensland borders.
The two-lane corridor will feature five key intersections and two new bridges, including one over the rail corridor and a second over the bypass on Victoria Street.
More information on the project can be found here.
