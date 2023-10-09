Parkes Champion-Post
Piling work marks construction on new Victoria Street bridge for Parkes Bypass project

By Newsroom
Updated October 10 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:24am
Piling work for the new Victoria Street bridge as part of the $187.2 million Newell Highway bypass project at Parkes started on Friday. Photo by Christine Little
The Parkes Bypass project passed a major milestone on Friday with the start of piling work for the new Victoria Street bridge.

