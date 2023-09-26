The Ampol service station on the corner of Clarinda Street and Bushman Street in Parkes will be closing down next month.
The Australian petroleum company confirmed the closure with The Parkes Champion Post on Tuesday.
"Ampol will close its service station on Clarinda Street, Parkes on Monday, October 9, 2023," an Ampol spokesperson said.
"We would like to thank the community in Parkes for their support over the past several years."
The spokesperson said customers can still visit the EG Ampol Parkes in Currajong Street, formerly the Woolworths/Caltex petrol station next to Woolworths, for their fuel and convenience needs.
Ampol chose not to disclose the reasons behind the Clarinda Street closure when asked, nor how many staff are affected or if they were offered employment elsewhere.
The Ampol service station in Clarinda Street was formerly Caltex before the company announced it would rebrand to Ampol in 2020 over the following three years.
In May 1995 Caltex merged with its rival Ampol to form Australian Petroleum Pty Ltd, with Caltex acquiring full ownership of the company in 1997.
