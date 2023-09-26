Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

Parkes Ampol in Clarinda Street will close permanently in October

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ampol has confirmed it will close its service station on the corner of Clarinda Street and Bushman Street in Parkes permanently from Monday, October 9.
Ampol has confirmed it will close its service station on the corner of Clarinda Street and Bushman Street in Parkes permanently from Monday, October 9.

The Ampol service station on the corner of Clarinda Street and Bushman Street in Parkes will be closing down next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.