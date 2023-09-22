Rex has announced it will reduce its services in Parkes and six other regional NSW locations from the end of October.
The regional airline that operates out of Parkes, Orange and 55 other destinations said it was forced to make further reductions to its regional network as "the major carriers, particularly the Qantas Group, continued their relentless pillaging of Rex's pilot group".
The reductions will be effective from October 30 and affect the following regional routes serviced by Rex's fleet of Saab 340 turboprop aircraft:
"Unlike other carriers, we prefer to reduce the scheduled services so that our passengers can be assured of fewer disruptions and more reliable services," Rex's General Manager of Network Strategy, Warrick Lodge, said in a statement released to media on Friday afternoon.
"We intend to return to the standard flight schedules from March 31, 2024 - however this is subject to the situation improving."
The Parkes Champion Post has contacted Rex to find out what the reductions will specifically involve for Parkes travellers and those in the region who access the service. Rex is yet to respond on this.
Rex will also temporarily suspend services between Sydney and Armidale until at least March 30, 2024 and withdraw from the Cairns-Bamaga route in Far North Queensland.
Service reductions on seven other regional routes that were announced on April 21 this year will continue for at least another five months, Mr Lodge added, as will the suspension of flights between Adelaide and Mildura.
More to come.
