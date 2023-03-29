By the time the thunder roared above our heads and rain began to trickle at lunchtime, the Homegrown Parkes event was already an incredible success.
As was the feeling from attendees and stall holders who by that stage had been fortunate enough to enjoy almost four hours of festivities in Cooke Park.
Organisers of the inaugural event - Central West Lachlan Landcare (CWLL), Parkes Community Arts and Parkes Shire Council - are thrilled and overwhelmed with the outcome.
"We are so grateful for the support that we have received from our stallholders, food vendors and the general public who came out in droves," Marg Applebee from CWLL said.
With a big focus on keeping it local, there were 40 stallholders on the day.
And the town played host to celebrity Costa Georgiadis, who Marg said engaged in every aspect of the event after backing up from a huge day on Friday with Landcare's Schools Eco Day at the Parkes Racecourse and dinner at Bogan Gate.
In fact Costa was so generous with his time, he made as much time as he could for everyone - stopping in at every stall and posing for photos and signing autographs on request.
The big question, Marg said, now is whether there will be another like Homegrown Parkes.
The Homegrown Parkes Committee would love to hear back from the community and their stallholders. Surveys are live on social media and the Homegrown Parkes page.
More photos from events around the Parkes Shire:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.