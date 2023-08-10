For anyone who knows our dear, sprightly Sister Florence Kinsela knows there's nothing slowing her down, not even turning 100!
So it comes as no surprise that she has a month of centenary celebrations ahead of her - so special is she to the Parkes community.
But that's not all she's celebrating - this year also marks her 80 years as a Mercy Sister.
The Parkes Day VIEW Club celebrated Sister Florence's 100th birthday, which isn't officially until August 28, at their August gathering on the first day of the month.
Unknown to Sister Florence, it became the first party to kick-off her festivities.
VIEW Club members decorated the function room at the Coachman Hotel with 100th birthday balloons and streamers, napkins and flowers for the occasion.
"I got an awful surprise when I walked in and saw the 100th balloons," Sister Florence said.
There were also several cards posted to the club for Sister Florence from members past and present.
President Krys Szabo presented Sister Florence with a VIEW Club certificate to acknowledge and congratulate her on her 100th.
"I don't feel 100, I don't look 100 and I don't act 100," Sister Florence laughed.
While it won't be a letter from the Queen this year, Sister Florence's reaction to a letter from the new King Charles was "I hope so!"
Sister Florence was born in Parkes in 1923 and grew up in the town, attending school in Parkesborough and moving to the Parkes Convent in sixth class.
"And that's where I stayed," she said.
"I entered into religious life at 17."
She's been all over the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese in her years as a Sister, all except Trundle and Peak Hill.
"I had 15 and a half wonderful years in Wilcannia with Mercy Sister Margaret McGrath," Sister Florence said.
"I did 50 years of cooking for the diocese, for the boarders... I've cooked all my life."
Upon her return to Parkes in 2008, her family felt she needed an outlet, a community group to be part of.
"Thanks to Mercy Sister Margaret McGrath and my sister Irene who suggested I join the VIEW Club," she said.
"I've had a wonderful life, I've enjoyed every bit of it and I've enjoyed being in VIEW.
"They tell me I need to steady up but it'll be my body that will steady up, it won't be me!
"There's been ups and downs like everything in life, the highlight has been the spirituality side of it.
"Like the day I was finally professed, I was afraid I was going home, I cried all day. That was a special day, I was 22 years old.
"[And] I've particularly enjoyed celebrating special occasions like my 25th, 50th, 60th jubilees, now it's 80!
"My ministry is visitation so that's what I do."
When she's not visiting she likes to read and write - she particularly writes a lot of letters.
Day VIEW Club secretary Wendy Stoker said at the luncheon, "she's had an incredible life, we're so proud of her, we love her a lot".
President Krys felt honoured to celebrate Sister Florence on August 1.
"She's such a wonderful person and we're so pleased to have her in VIEW, her and the knowledge that comes with her," she said.
"Not only has she reached 100 but she has been a nun for 80 years which is just amazing. Her dedication is something to aspire to."
Sister Florence has four more celebrations ahead of her - one with her friends at the Southern Cross Care units, with the Mercy Sisters at the Parkes Services Club, a family celebration will take place on September 3 and her sister Frances Charlton will be taking her out on her birthday on August 28.
Then on September 24 there will be a mass for her 80th jubilee as a Mercy Sister for Wilcannia-Forbes, though now known as the Sisters of Mercy Institution of Australia and Papua New Guinea, at the Holy Family Catholic Church.
READ ALSO:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.