Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes homelessness team helped 600 people in 12 months

By Newsroom
August 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Specialist Homelessness Services support worker Chelsea May, Safe Homes delivery leader Dallas Haynes, Staying Home Leaving Violence support worker Renae Herbert and Safe Homes portfolio manager Kimeaka Bermingham. Photo supplied
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Specialist Homelessness Services support worker Chelsea May, Safe Homes delivery leader Dallas Haynes, Staying Home Leaving Violence support worker Renae Herbert and Safe Homes portfolio manager Kimeaka Bermingham. Photo supplied

A CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes team worked with 621 clients who were homeless or at risk of homelessness in Central Western NSW in the past year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.