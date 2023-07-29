Parkes Champion-Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Legacy torch relay will pass through Forbes on July 31

By Renee Powell
July 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Torch bearers for Legacy, Helen Westwood and Paul Findlay, preparing for the centenary celebrations. Picture by Forbes Shire Council
Torch bearers for Legacy, Helen Westwood and Paul Findlay, preparing for the centenary celebrations. Picture by Forbes Shire Council

Monday, July 31, is a special day for Forbes as it steps up to mark 100 years of Legacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.