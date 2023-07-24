Parkes Early Childhood Centre staff were delighted to receive a cheque for $4000 to subsidise their hearing and speech testing program from the Parkes Que Club.
PECC screens all their children to make sure that any who are having problems with hearing, listening, understanding, speaking clearly and fluently receive help so that when they later go to school, they will have high self-esteem and the best chance for a good start and a happy life.
The parents of children who are having problems are contacted if it is considered that a visit to a speech pathologist or audiologist is required, and, when a specific program is devised for a child, it is followed up at the Centre.
PECC began life as the Parkes Pre-School Kindergarten. Esmond and Jean Howard were the movers and shakers who got it underway and it was all built by volunteers. It opened in 1954 and town children attended either four mornings or afternoons in the week while Wednesday was for the country kids. It has grown and developed tremendously since that time and even this year has seen the transformation of the playground with an inground trampoline, new slide and great landscaping.
We are so lucky to have this facility in Parkes. Indeed, when I also look at our excellent library, the really good facilities for our aged people and the friendliness and the ease with which we can do almost anything in Parkes, we are so lucky to live here.
Que members are now busy, in particular, planning the Open Gardens in October and knitting teddy bears for the ambulance while many of us are looking forward to seeing 'Not Now Darling' at the Little Theatre which, incidentally, was also built by volunteers many years ago.
Our Que members, who are also all volunteers, would like to thank everyone who supports us in our fundraising efforts. It is that support that enables us to make donations like this one to PECC that improves life for so many of us in the Parkes community.
Of course, if you would like to know more about Que you can ring me on 0407 894 498 and, if you think you might like to join Que, we welcome and value new members.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.