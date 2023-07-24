PECC began life as the Parkes Pre-School Kindergarten. Esmond and Jean Howard were the movers and shakers who got it underway and it was all built by volunteers. It opened in 1954 and town children attended either four mornings or afternoons in the week while Wednesday was for the country kids. It has grown and developed tremendously since that time and even this year has seen the transformation of the playground with an inground trampoline, new slide and great landscaping.