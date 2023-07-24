Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Que Club donates $4000 to Parkes Early Childhood Centre hearing and speech testing program

By Pam Nankivell
July 24 2023 - 11:01am
PECC director Amii Marchant, QUE president Kath Whitchurch and hearing and speech PECC teacher Michelle Jelbart with the cheque. Picture supplied
Parkes Early Childhood Centre staff were delighted to receive a cheque for $4000 to subsidise their hearing and speech testing program from the Parkes Que Club.

