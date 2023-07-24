Four local organisations have been successful in their applications for the 2023 Parkes Shire Council Cultural Grants Program.
Parkes Community Arts Inc, Parkes School of Dance, Parkes Christian School, and Trundle Bush Tucker Day were the recipients announced and awarded the grants totalling $10,000.
Mayor of Parkes Shire Ken Keith OAM commented on the difficult task of selecting the successful projects given the high calibre of applications received.
"Parkes Shire Council is proud to support cultural activities and events that add to the richness and vibrancy of our shire, and we are looking forward to seeing these projects and events take place," he said.
Cr Marg Applebee commended all seven of the applicants for the exceptional quality of their applications and projects put forward.
"The Cultural Grants Program demonstrates the diversity and talent in the Parkes Shire, with all applicants having something unique to offer," she said.
"Stimulating this creative activity across the region is vital to the health and wellbeing of our community."
Parkes Community Arts Inc will use the grant to plan and deliver a community photography project and exhibition titled Who is Parkes? in December as part of the 150th anniversary of the naming of Parkes.
Parkes School of Dance will host Ready to Rock 'n' Roll dance workshops with the Sydney Swing Katz in preparation for the 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival.
Parkes Christian School will use artwork designed by students to create painted murals at the school.
Trundle Bush Tucker Day will support the cultural entertainment at this year's Trundle Bush Tucker Day.
Natalie Williams from the Parkes School of Dance thanked the Parkes Shire Council for the opportunity.
"We are so excited to be able to bring Sydney Swing Katz here to share their love of dancing with everyone in Parkes through workshops later this year," she said.
"It will be a wonderful opportunity for community members of all ages and experiences to practice some dance moves and prepare for the Parkes Elvis Festival."
Parkes Community Arts Chairperson Margot Jolly also thanked the council for their ongoing support of the arts community of Parkes.
"Parkes Community Arts is looking forward to letting the community know in the next couple of months how they can get involved in the Who Is Parkes? Project," she said.
The annual Cultural Grants Program aims to increase cultural activity in the community, encourage innovative creative events and workshops, help artists, crafters and musicians develop their skills, and provide funds to maintain or develop facilities.
Annually organisations may apply for a grant of at least $2000, with the total funding pool at $10,000.
