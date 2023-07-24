Parkes Champion-Post
Four Parkes Shire groups benefit from $10,000 in cultural grants

By Newsroom
July 25 2023 - 8:00am
Cr Marg Applebee, Natalie Williams and son Harvey (front) from Parkes School of Dance, Parkes Community Arts Chairperson Margot Jolly (front), Elizabeth Harris from the Parkes Christian School, and Mayor Ken Keith OAM. Picture supplied
Four local organisations have been successful in their applications for the 2023 Parkes Shire Council Cultural Grants Program.

