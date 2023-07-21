Some have been floating around for a number of years now but have you noticed more new dining platforms in the Parkes CBD?
That's the question Parkes Shire Council is asking and if you've been using them.
Council is seeking the community's feedback on whether the platforms - located outside a number of eateries in town such as Bellas Cafe, Coffee Pot, Coachman Hotel, Cooke Park Cafe and Kustom Cafe and BBQ at the new car wash - has encouraged people to stay a little longer down the street.
Council secured $500,000 under the Streets as Shared Spaces program supported by the NSW Government to stimulate post-Covid spending.
The upgrade of the vacant block into a plaza space in the main street formed part of the project too.
"We have loved seeing some friendly faces making use of the platforms!" Parkes Shire Council wrote on its Facebook page.
Council said the dining platforms are part of a trial and in the future will become available to lease for other interested businesses across the Parkes Shire.
People can share their feedback on the platforms on council's Facebook page.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
