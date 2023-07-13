Not Now Darling follows the flamboyant Gilbert Bodley (Aaron Kingham) as he schemes to seduce the beautiful stripper Janie McMichael (Lisa Ramsay) by offering her an exquisite £5000 mink coat. Unfortunately, Janie's husband Harry McMichael (Benson O'Donnell) mustn't know about the affair so the coat is offered to Harry at an excellent price of £500, with Gilbert paying the remainder.