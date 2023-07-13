Not Now Darling is a British farcical comedy featuring minks, mistresses, mobsters and mistaken identities, including scantily clad women hiding in cupboards!
This production is the directorial debut for Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society member Hannah Symonds, who is originally from Corinella and now Bedgerabong and has more than 20 years of theatrical experience, gracing the Parkes M&D stage as Elphaba in the 2021 production of Wicked.
Not Now Darling follows the flamboyant Gilbert Bodley (Aaron Kingham) as he schemes to seduce the beautiful stripper Janie McMichael (Lisa Ramsay) by offering her an exquisite £5000 mink coat. Unfortunately, Janie's husband Harry McMichael (Benson O'Donnell) mustn't know about the affair so the coat is offered to Harry at an excellent price of £500, with Gilbert paying the remainder.
Harry realises the bargain and instead buys the coat for his curvaceous secretary Sue Lawson (Hannah Symonds). Gilbert is shocked by this turn in events and both he and his nervous assistant Arnold Crouch (Russell Tanswell) are further embarrassed when Janie refuses to leave the salon by stripping down.
Their frenzied attempts to retrieve the coat from Sue and hide the naked Janie are further complicated by the unexpected arrival of Gilbert's wife Maude Bodley (Lyn Townsend).
Meanwhile, Arnold's method of hiding any discarded ladies underwear is to throw them out the window, leaving the salon's spinster secretary Miss Tipdale (Jessica Morgan) to retrieve the garments and any other items tossed from the window.
The hilarious events at the salon are interrupted by the elderly couple Mr and Mrs Frencham (Steve McGrath and Ruth Barnes) as they navigate the law, as well as the beautiful fur model Miss Whittington (Gyhaan Edwards who comes from Forbes).
Opening night for this latest production is this Saturday, July 15, with performances for the next three weekends, until July 30.
Hannah said this is one production not to be missed.
"The lovely Lyn Townsend is my mentor for this production so it's great having her not only on the stage but in the background," Hannah said.
Parkes M&D are offering group ticket discounts of buy five and get one free. Contact them today at lyntownsend5@bigpond.com or 0429 623 8296 (email is preferred or please call outside business hours), or head to their website for more details www.parkesmandd.com.au.
