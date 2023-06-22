With less than four months until the Trundle ABBA Festival, Parkes Shire Council has confirmed the event is still going ahead on October 14.
And tickets are just about to go on sale, with a launch date of Monday, July 3.
It's a much-anticipated comeback for the world's one and only tribute festival to the Swedish supergroup after hitting some heartbreaking obstacles over the last three years, having been cancelled last October because of severe wet weather, followed by uncertainty of the event's future due to the lack of a manager. All this after two years of disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic too.
World number one ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again is locked-in and returning for the event. These super troupers put on a fantastic show at the Parkes Leagues Club last year when the festival in its entirety couldn't go ahead.
Three fabulous bands will support Bjorn Again and ensure Trundle's Berryman Oval is full of Dancing Queens throughout the day. The hottest live disco show on the circuit, Disco Revolution is set to have the crowd dancing to classic hits from the 70s and 80s.
For those who prefer to shake their tailfeather, the fun-loving Blues Brothers Re-Booted will entertain with their soul, rhythm and blues set. And local talent Amitie is back by popular demand to harmonise with sweet sounds from the 50s, 60s and 70s.
"We are delighted to be hosting the Trundle ABBA Festival this year as we were all very disappointed at having to cancel the event last year," Mayor of Parkes Shire Cr Ken Keith OAM said.
"We have secured some of the best acts in live music and are thrilled to have Bjorn Again headlining.
"Trundle is the home of the ABBA Festival, and we can't wait to light up the streets with music and glitter once again."
It's time to dance and jive and have the time of your lives so don't miss out on getting your ticket, on sale from July 3, with youth and group discounts available.
For more information visit www.trundleabbafestival.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
