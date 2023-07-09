Parkes Champion-Post
Police find man missing after crash near Tullamore safe

By Newsroom
Updated July 11 2023 - 10:04am, first published July 10 2023 - 7:52am
File picture.

The elderly man who went missing after his car crashed near Tullamore on Friday morning has been found safe.

