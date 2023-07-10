Parkes Champion-Post
TAFE teaching hairdressers to 'Spot a Spot' and help save lives

By Newsroom
July 11 2023 - 8:00am
Parkes hairdressers, barbers, and beauticians can help save lives by 'spotting a spot' thanks to a new TAFE NSW course in collaboration with the Australian Melanoma Research Foundation. Picture supplied
Parkes hairdressers, barbers, and beauticians can access a new TAFE NSW course to gain the skills to 'spot a spot' and speak up if they see something.

