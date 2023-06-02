Parkes Champion-Post
Bethany Magill from Parkes appointed Stakeholder Engagement Officer for National Heavy Vehicle Regulator

By Peter Shields, Prime Mover Magazine
June 2 2023 - 11:00am
Bethany Magill from Parkes is the new National Heavy Vehicle Regulator Stakeholder Engagement Officer for western NSW. Picture supplied
In 2019, Bethany Magill was nominated by NatRoad to be a participant in Canberra at the Daimler Truck and Bus Future Leaders' Forum, which was run by the Australian Trucking Association (ATA) and supported by Daimler Truck and Bus Australia Pacific.

