Levy increase 'outrageous' says Parkes mayor

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
May 27 2023 - 9:41am
Parkes Council is protesting over the NSW Government's decision which will see a 53.1 per cent increase in the NSW Emergency Services Levy.
"Outrageous, cost shifting at its worst and even hypocritical", were words used at the Parkes Shire Council meeting to describe the NSW Government's decision impose to a 53.1 per cent increase in the NSW Emergency Services Levy on Local Government.

