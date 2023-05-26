Levy increase 'outrageous' says Parkes mayor

"Outrageous, cost shifting at its worst and even hypocritical", were words used at the Parkes Shire Council meeting to describe the NSW Government's decision impose to a 53.1 per cent increase in the NSW Emergency Services Levy on Local Government.
Parkes mayor Ken Keith said the increased levy would "absorb almost all of (Council's) IPART-approved rate rise for this year and in some cases absorb more than 100%".
"It comes as a great surprise to all council's," deputy mayor Neil Westcott said at the meeting.
"It's a really outrageous thing for a new government to do," Cr Keith added.
The Emergency Services Levy is a cost imposed on councils and insurance policy holders to fund the emergency services budget in NSW.
The majority is paid as part of insurance premiums, with a further 11.7 per cent funded by councils and 14.6% by the NSW Government.
"The ESL represents cost shifting at its worse, as it is imposed on councils without any mechanism for councils to recover costs," Cr Keith said.
"The levy increase for the State's 128 councils in 2023/24 amounts to almost $77 million, with the total cost imposed on the local government sector increasing from $143 million in the current financial year to $219 million next year.
"This represents a 53.1% increase, completely dwarfing the IPART baseline rate peg of 3.7% for 2023/24, and Council's rate increase of 3.7%," Cr Keith said.
Cr Westcott "for this to occur it seems a little bit hypocritical compared to what was said prior to the election and what is happening now".
The impact of these large increases on councils' finances, according to Cr Keith, will be particularly severe in 2023/24 as a result of the NSW Government deciding to scrap the subsidy for council Emergency Services Levy payments.
"For many councils, the unexpected cost hit will absorb almost all of their IPART-approved rate rise for this year and in some cases absorb more than 100%," Cr Keith said.
"This is placing local government budgets under enormous pressure as they struggle from the combined impact of the pandemic, extreme weather events, high inflation and wage increases. IPART-approved rate rises are intended to compensate for the impacts of inflation and increases in council costs.
"Instead, the rate increase will have to be largely diverted to the significantly higher Emergency Service Levy payments this year.
"NSW councils will have no option other than to make cuts," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
