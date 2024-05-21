Milestones for volunteers

As part of National Volunteers Week running from May 20 to May 26 St Vincent de Paul is acknowledging the invaluable contribution our wonderful volunteers make in the delivery of services to our communities.
The efforts of our volunteers do not go unnoticed.
This year we celebrate with Betty Ackroyd for 35 years service, Pat Byrne for 40 years, Lorraine Carty for 15 years and Deborah Nelson for five years of service in the Parkes St Vincent de Paul shop.
We extend our thanks and appreciation to Betty, Pat, Lorraine and Deborah for their valuable support during this time.
During Volunteer week we celebrate with Betty, Pat, Lorraine and Deborah, and all Vinnies volunteers and members who have given so much back to their community, in Parkes.
With busy lives it can be hard to find time to volunteer.
However, volunteering is one of the best ways to make new friends, build relationships and learn new skills.
It can also provide a sense of purpose to people who are lonely or isolated and can increase self-confidence.
We welcome everyone of all ages and encourage you to join us.
Vinnies is hoping some of the younger members of the community might be able to find some time in their busy lives to help out and volunteer.
If you are interested in volunteering and being able to give back to your community, call into the Vinnies Shop to enquire or you can email to wcfsvdp@vinnies.org.au.
We would love to hear from you and have you join us in making a difference to the community.
