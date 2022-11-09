There's a saying that while some people are reading history, others are making it.
A Light Horse trooper from Bogan Gate wrote something similar while he was at war and reminiscing about being home for Christmas: "...instead of listening to the war news we are helping to make it".
These words never rung so true for Les Lees until his family found his World War 2 diaries at home on the family farm.
They have been so fortunate he was such a prolific writer and photographer they have been able to preserve a piece of family and Australian war history by having the collection published into a book.
Parkes man Rex Veal, who is married to Les' daughter Heather, was in charge of the project and is thrilled with its outcome.
Les was born in Parkes and was a farmer at Bogan Gate. He passed away in 1984 at 71 years.
Four years ago, his granddaughters - the daughters of Heather's brother Tom Lees - discovered the diaries in a container while cleaning up at the farm "Homelea".
The diaries were written over four years during the Second World War.
The book - titled 'Les Lees - Light Horse Trooper from Bogan Gate, A Biography' - contains Les' diaries, photos and his poetry at the back.
Rex felt it was important to publish the book.
"I thought if someone doesn't do it, my grandson won't know about this," he said.
"Someone's got to do it and it looks like it's me.
"The book was compiled so that our family, friends and the nation have a record for future generations of the sacrifices made by our men and women during World War 2.
"We get a glimpse of life, of our soldiers, during the Second World War through the eyes of our own father's diaries, which he wrote throughout the war while on active service in the Middle East and New Guinea.
"Les also had a miniature camera which fit in the palm of his hand that he used to capture photos of where he went.
"It's all written as he wrote them, a verbatim account."
Les started with the Sixth Light Horse Troop in Trundle before the Australian Army absorbed the Australian Light Horse and disbanded the troops, allocating them to other units.
Les, along with other Light Horsemen from Trundle, Bogan Gate and Parkes, went into the First and Second Anti-Aircraft Regiment.
"There were a lot of Central West men, from Forbes, Trundle and Bogan Gate, who were part of that regiment and were able to be together," Heather said.
"They went all through the war together, that to me was amazing they were able to stay together.
"He was a prolific writer of poetry... He was dearly loved, my dad," she added.
It took three years for the book to come together, and Rex and Heather only had 70 copies published to give out among family members, close friends and the families of those who feature in the book.
But a copy will also be handed to the Parkes Library for public's benefit, Parkes Historical Society, Parkes RSL Sub Branch and the Trundle RSL Sub Branch.
"It's been a good exercise... It's a bit special," Rex said.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
