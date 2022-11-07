The Forbes Hospital cut off by floodwaters and a pregnant woman going into labour on Friday has prompted questions about expectant mothers from Parkes and surrounding areas who can't access the facility.
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has said they are well-prepared and have plans in place to support all expecting mothers during such situations.
Forbes has the nearest maternity unit for pregnant women in the Parkes Shire after their own facility was closed in June 2019 due to a shortage of obstetricians.
Parkes has never been without a maternity unit when it's been flooding in Forbes until now.
On Friday afternoon SES volunteers urgently transported a Forbes woman in labour and her midwife, who were isolated by floodwaters, to the Forbes Hospital.
The woman gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on Saturday afternoon.
One Parkes mother, Natalie Williams, who has experienced the stress of not having a local maternity unit for the birth of her first child and strongly believes Parkes Hospital should urgently be reinstated with the service, shared her thoughts of the situation on social media following the baby's birth.
Natalie praised the work of the midwife before saying "however if maternity existed at full capacity at Parkes Hospital, this and future eventful births might be avoided".
A WNSWLHD spokesperson said the Lachlan Health Service and the entire District is well-prepared to ensure all pregnant women, including those in Parkes, are supported to safely give birth at the most appropriate facility should access to maternity services at Forbes Hospital be impacted by floodwater.
"The maternity team at Forbes Hospital remains in close contact with pregnant women and their families to ensure they are well informed, and to support the activation of alternative plans, including safe transfer to the most appropriate facility, as required," the spokesperson said.
"Maternity services at Forbes Hospital are fully staffed and available to support women and their families during labour and birth at the facility as individual circumstances allow.
"In emergency situations, the District works closely with emergency partners like the NSW State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance to ensure pregnant women are safely assessed and transferred to the most appropriate facility to ensure the safe provision of maternity care."
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the form below.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.