Within just 12 months of forming, Parkes High School's Wiradjuri Guwals will be attending this year's Schools Spectacular.
And what's just as exciting, it'll be the first time in known history the school will have a group of dancers attending the iconic event.
The Guwals include students from Year 7 and Years 9 and 10, and are under the guidance of new Creative Arts and Performing Arts head teacher Rayleen Mills, who has a background in dance and drama.
The dancers were involved in an online version of the Schools Spectacular last year with Covid-19 cancelling the live show, and following a Bangarra Dance Theatre Workshop for 15 and 16-year-old youths, teacher Jenna Welsh signed them up in 2022.
This remarkable annual event celebrates youth, education, culture, diversity and young Australian talent and features more than 5000 students from across NSW public schools.
The Guwals will be among about 140 students in the Aboriginal dance ensemble segment called Dreaming and the routine they'll be performing is called Miminga, which runs for three and a half minutes and will be sung live by a Year 12 student.
The students will head to Sydney from November 20 to 27, with the Schools Spectacular shows taking place at Qudos Bank Arena on November 25 and 26.
Rehearsals will be held in the lead-up to the main event, they'll be given their costumes and the dress rehearsal will be on November 24.
"It's a huge week," Ms Mills said.
The group has had huge support from the school and community, with Parkes High funding most of the trip.
"It's very generous, without such support these students may not have been able to go," Ms Mills said.
The students have been rehearsing weekly, having learned the routine from videos and online sessions.
They said they're very excited for the experience, and also quite nervous.
But the exposure and opportunities the dance group has had in Parkes in the last year has best prepared them for this unique event.
The Guwals have performed at primary schools across the shire, as well as attending the opening of the Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre in July, this year's NAIDOC celebrations at Bushman's Hill in September and the extraordinary Overture concert in Cooke Park in April.
They're also in high demand at preschools.
"Since being invited to perform, they (the students) have been loving it and the confidence in all of them has been amazing," Ms Mills said.
"They've gone from being unsure to 'what else are we doing? What's next?'
"It's proof the program is working.
"They have a new routine using artefacts, with clapsticks and boomerangs for the boys and coolamons and digging sticks for the girls."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
