What a year it's been for Parkes teenager Toby Collins.
It's one that's included national representation with the NSW Blues 18s side in Cairns in April; vice-captaining the NSW All Schools Hockey Team and winning gold at the national titles, which led to an Australian selection; and being named Parkes Hockey's most outstanding junior male.
And the cherry on top - he's just been appointed Parkes High School's captain as he embarks on his Year 12 studies.
In August Collins headed to Hobart for the Schools Sports Australia Hockey Championships, where NSW won six games from six and beat Queensland 2-1 for the national title.
NSW won 3-1 against ACT, 3-2 against Queensland, 5-2 over Tasmania, 4-2 in their match with Western Australia, 3-2 over South Australia and 1-0 against Victoria in the round games.
In the gold medal match, Queensland went into the lead 1-nil, with NSW equalising with a great field goal before taking the lead with a successful penalty stroke.
The Parkes centre midfielder had such a brilliant campaign it caught the eye of Australian selectors who named him in the Under 16s Australian All Schools side that will head to Europe in April next year.
"I was stoked... I was speechless," Collins said.
"We were ready to go to work in Hobart," he said of the national titles.
"We kept our heads high, stayed positive and made sure we showed up for the grand final.
"They (Queensland) showed up too and they wanted it just as much as we did but we worked for every win, it didn't just come easy.
"Our mid-field was our biggest strength because of a few more experienced players, three of our four midfielders were selected in the Australian team."
A highlight for Collins, who has his sights on one day playing for Australia with the Kookaburras, was when former Kookaburra, Australian Olympian and Parkes man Stephen Davies watched some of his games and offered his feedback.
"His daughter from Western Australia was playing in Hobart and dad (Steve Collins) went and said hello," he said.
"He said I played well and it was good to see that style of hockey played. He gave me some pointers on what to do and how to better my game."
Collin's will be keeping that advice front of mind come his Europe tour during which over 12 days he'll be playing Holland, Germany and Belgium national teams in a four nations tournament.
"I'm pretty excited, I'm looking forward to seeing the fields and how they play over there, basically the quality of hockey they have," he said.
In the meantime he'll continue his training, especially with his recent 18s state squad selection which involves regular weekend trips to Sydney.
His experience with such squads has helped him adapt to a quicker style of game and exposed him to different structures, coaches and team environments - all of which will only support him on his future endeavors.
Collins has been playing hockey since he was about four years old and he wasn't shy to admit that what he loved most about the game was winning.
"Well playing in general," he laughed.
"Playing with mates, having fun and building partnerships - knowing someone is always there to back you up."
Collins also played in the Central West Premier Hockey League with Parkes United in the 2022 season and was a member of the Parkes A Grade side the Crows, who just missed out on a grand final appearance.
But he took the opportunity to umpire some grand final matches, the A Grade women's and B Grade men.
At the Parkes Hockey Inc's annual presentation last month, Collins was named the Most Outstanding Junior Male and presented the Brother Valentine Trophy for Best and Fairest in A Grade Men.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
