LOST your biggest hitter? Well luckily for the Western Under 19s they've got a handful of bash sisters who can clear the rope too.
The Western side which has been assembled for the Female Under 19 Country Championships includes talent from all across the region which means that there's the depth to cover for the loss of former Parkes girl Ellen Dolbel.
As someone who can belt the ball a mile and an under 16s Cricket NSW Country state squad member, Dolbel had shaped as one of the keys in Western's batting line-up.
But while she won't be playing at the Tuggerah championships this week due to injury, co-coach Steve Muller knows he has other weapons to deploy.
"Ellen, she probably hits the biggest ball out of the team, she really smacks the ball, so she'll be missed," he said.
"But... There's still plenty of talent in that side who can hit the ball out of the park if we need it."
Among that talent is Parkes' Maddy Spence, who just last month won the T20 series against Queensland with the NSW All Schools side where she hit the winning runs.
The Parkes High School Year 10 student is also one of three players who will back up for the 19s after playing for the Western 16s at the same tournament this week.
Yeoval talent Letcher has been named as captain of the Western 19s.
Between Wednesday and Friday they are scheduled to play five games, beginning with a 40-over clash before a series of Twenty20 fixtures.
With two different formats it requires a mix of skills, but Muller's got that in his squad.
There's plenty of experience too and Muller's eager to see what they can do.
"We've got a number of girls there who are playing high level representative cricket, Katie Letcher our captain and Callee Black in particular, Maddison Spence as well she's played country women's cricket," Muller said.
"Then there's a lot of girls just behind them who are grade cricketers and played a bit in Sydney this year. It's a really strong squad so we're really excited about the week ahead.
"We've got some tough competition because women's cricket has improved right across NSW, we've got Newcastle first up which will be a good challenge with them.
"But if we play our best we'll be right up there with the best of them as well.
"Amy Maslin, Callee, Gabby Bennett, Maddy Spence, they'll be our front line bowlers with not only pace, but they move the ball, they've got a bit of swing and seam, so there's a lot of variation there."
But no matter who has ball or bat in hand, coach Muller has issued all of them with the same directive.
"Our major goal is just to compete on every ball, I always say if you look further than that you take your mind off the game," he said.
"In the field, when you're batting, when you're bowling, it's making sure you compete on every ball you play. If we do that, then the results take care of themselves."
Western's pool at the championships includes North Coastal Zone, Central Coast and Central Northern.
