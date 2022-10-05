Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes talent Maddy Spence forms part of Western's strong Female Under 19 Country Championships side

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:52am
Parkes talent Maddy Spence has just won the T20 series against Queensland with the NSW All Schools side. Picture by Parkes High School Facebook page

LOST your biggest hitter? Well luckily for the Western Under 19s they've got a handful of bash sisters who can clear the rope too.

