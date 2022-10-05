The October Telescope Tyres & Batteries/Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for 2022 was contested on Saturday with our daily sponsor being AA Blatch Automotive, a name synonymous with the PGC through generations and our thanks go to Allan and family.
Starting players numbered 72 with some visitors participating on their return to Parkes for the school reunions.
In A grade, Anthony Riach led in the field with his 78 off the stick, 1 in front of Michael Thomas, with these the 2 players the only ones to break 80 this week.
Joe Van Opynen, having one of his rare rounds, was next in with an 80. In the nett event Michael's 68 won the day with Rod Kiley coming to prominence in A grade with a 71 alongside Anthony Riach and Phil Bishop.
In B grade Geoff Leonard showed good consistency to record an 86 off the stick to take the scratch from Riann Nel and Peter Bristol on 88. In the nett event Riann turned the result with his 72 beating Sam Standen on a countback and Geoff finishing on 73.
In the C grade Brendon Simpson scooped the pool winning both the scratch and nett. His 91 beat Ross Smith by a stroke to take the scratch and his 69 nett beat home Ian Ward, Ross Smith and Craig Dunn with 70's.
In the Wally Norman medal Ross Smith exacted some revenge by picking up the prize. In the Griffins Leading Edge Putting competition Max Keith cleaned up with his 28 putts being the best of the day.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Wayne Powter at 510cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Trevor Chatman at 133cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th by Peter Bristol at 389cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Trevor Chatman at 262cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Ken Keith at 214cm, the Westlime 15th Anthony Riach at 580cm, and the Central West Glass 18th by Rob Hey at 247cm. So that meant that Peter Bristol at 389cm won the lucrative 6th hole on Saturday.
Ball winners were - Ian Ward, Craig Dunn 70, Rod Kiley, Tom Delmenico, Mark Wright, Phil Bishop 71, Rod Luyt, Sam Standen 72.
In the ladies event, the 2 Person Ambrose sponsored by Kath Jeffress, Colleen Flynn and Melissa Matthews combined the best on the day to take out the prize with a 71.25 score. The nearest the pins for the ladies were won by Mel Matthews in B grade on the 4th, Kaye Jones in A grade on the 6th and Lesley Fisher in C grade on the 11th.
In the Captain vs President week 2 event David Stevenson got the bragging rights over Cath Kelly 180 to 176.
Next week is the Prostate Cancer Awareness 4 person Ambrose event.
