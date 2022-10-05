Parkes Champion-Post

Anthony Riach wins A Grade, Geoff Leonard the B Grade scratch in October monthly medal

By Peter Bristol
Updated October 5 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Leonard showed good consistency in B grade to record an 86 off the stick to win the scratch on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Kingham

The October Telescope Tyres & Batteries/Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for 2022 was contested on Saturday with our daily sponsor being AA Blatch Automotive, a name synonymous with the PGC through generations and our thanks go to Allan and family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.