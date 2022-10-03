$730,000 Lotto win a perfect start to a Sunday for Forbes woman

A Forbes woman's Sunday was turned upside down after she checked her Saturday Lotto ticket in the early hours of the morning and discovered she'd scored a sensational $730,000.
The woman held one of the seven division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4299, drawn Saturday, October 1, 2022 and took home a Division One prize of $733,492.92.
With more than half a million dollars coming her way this October, she revealed the prize would help boost her retirement plans.
Her winning entry was purchased at News on Rankin in Forbes.
"I'm in shock! There's too many emotions going through my head," she giggled when an official from The Lott reached out to her.
"I got up early, and I decided to check my ticket around 6.30am this morning to see if I'd won anything.
"At first, I thought I'd won $19, but then I couldn't believe my eyes when the winning numbers lit up on The Lott app.
"I ran straight to my husband and son to wake them up - they were very tired and confused.
"I've been playing Lotto for more than 40 years and I've just kept going. They do say you have to be in it for your chance to win it!
"It's a great way to start my Sunday!"
The Forbes winner said she'd been thinking about retiring for quite some time now.
"This will really help," she shared.
"I'm getting to that age now, so this has come at the most perfect time."
News on Rankin team member Annika Dukes said the team was celebrating the momentous occasion.
"We're overjoyed to have sold a Division One winning entry, especially as we're located in a small community town," she said.
"We've started to decorate the shop and celebrate with the community! Our customers will be very excited to hear the winning news.
"We would like to say congratulations again to our lucky winner and we hope you enjoy your win.
"We hope the winning streak continues for our store for many years to come!"
