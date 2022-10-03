Parkes Champion-Post

Forbes woman wins $730,000 after purchasing Lotto ticket from News on Rankin

By Newsroom
Updated October 4 2022 - 12:56pm, first published October 3 2022 - 10:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$730,000 Lotto win a perfect start to a Sunday for Forbes woman

A Forbes woman's Sunday was turned upside down after she checked her Saturday Lotto ticket in the early hours of the morning and discovered she'd scored a sensational $730,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.