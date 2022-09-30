It's that time of the year again where Parkes' keen swimmers look forward to the opening of the pool for summer.
As it has every year, the Parkes Aquatic Centre will open its doors to the community tomorrow, Saturday, October 1 for the 2022/23 season.
The facility is also now under new management of Belgravia Leisure.
Belgravia Leisure is managing all of the Parkes Shire's pools this swimming season - Parkes, Tullamore, Peak Hill and Trundle - on behalf of Parkes Shire Council.
The pool season that runs until March will see the Parkes Pool open from Monday to Friday from 6am-1pm and 3pm-7pm.
Between 6am and 10am, the pool is occupied with lap swimming and structured activities.
From 10am, the pool is available for general public access.
On Saturday and Sunday the pool is open from 10am-7pm, and 10am-6pm on public holidays.
Single tickets and season tickets or memberships appear to be on par with previous years at $4.50 for an adult (18 years and over), child (5-17 years) $2.50, child (under 5 years accompanied by a paying adult) free and concession $2.50.
And season tickets are $350 for a family, $220 for an adult (18 years and over), $120 child (5-17 years) and concession $95.
The village pools will open their doors to the community on Saturday, November 5 for the 2022/23 season.
The facilities also now have a website and more information can be found at www.parkesaquaticcentre.com.au.
Stay tuned, we hope to catch up with the team at Belgravia Leisure to introduce them to the shire, as well as keep readers informed of any new changes.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
