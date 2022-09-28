Support group to host charity golf day to promote awareness of prostate cancer

When you learn that 50 men are diagnosed every day with prostate cancer and that 10 men die every day in Australia, you get some idea of the enormity how widespread prostate cancer can be.
Prostate cancer causes an estimated 12 per cent of all male deaths and men living in regional or rural areas of Australia have a 24 per cent increased risk of death from prostate cancer compared to men in urban areas.
The sad story about these facts is that some men are unaware of the risks, and even more tragic, some are reluctant to make enquiries as to the possibilities of having prostate cancer.
Men with a history of family cancer, who have reached their 40th birthday, must take the necessary steps to ensure that they are clear of the disease. All men, at their 50th birthday, should visit their doctor to do likewise.
Unfortunately, this does not happen. Some men are not aware of the possibilities until it is too late.
The Parkes Prostate Cancer Awareness and Support Group has been established to promote awareness of these possibilities and to offer support to those travelling the same road. While support is essential, awareness is the circuit breaker.
In an effort to make men more aware of this cancer, the group is having an Awareness Charity Golf Day on Saturday, October 8.
It will be a fun day on a course soon to be restructured and renovated because of the Parkes Bypass.
The funds raised on the day afford us the opportunity to invite prostate cancer experts to our meetings and will increase the possibilities to have more prostate cancer nurses in our area.
Can Assist will also be present on the day seeking support for the wonderful work they do for those suffering any kind of cancer.
The main competition will be a 4 person ambrose with a maximum handicap of 30. We will have a longest drive competition for men and women, nearest the pins and a few "nasty" surprises.
These charity days are not possible without the support of of the Parkes business community. Parkes Services Club has generously accepted major sponsorship of this Awareness Charity Golf Day. Members of the Services Club have, in the past, been very strong supporters of the Parkes Prostate Cancer Group and have come to the tee again.
Bugman, who does a good job in cleaning up some nasties around town, has also offered to assist in making us aware to the nasties of prostate cancer. The support of the Bugman is greatly appreciated and goes a long way in advertising awareness.
This support highlights the importance of being aware of the hidden dangers of prostate cancer. So come along and join the awareness day and show your support to combat the evils of this cancer and those travelling that road.
