Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Parkes Prostate Cancer Awareness and Support Group to host charity golf day

By Michael Lynch
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Support group to host charity golf day to promote awareness of prostate cancer

When you learn that 50 men are diagnosed every day with prostate cancer and that 10 men die every day in Australia, you get some idea of the enormity how widespread prostate cancer can be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.