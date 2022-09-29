The Parkes Croquet Club has a new home.
After just over a year since its establishment, the club has already outgrown its venue at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club, and now meets every Saturday morning at the Parkes Tennis Club.
They've been doing so since July 30.
The club formed last year in May thanks to the efforts of Beth Thomas and Ingrid Stephenson, with everyone settling in nicely at the bowling club who kindly accommodated them on their greens.
"We had a great committee together in no time," club president Beth Thomas said.
"With Suzie McNamara, Helen McQuie, Jill Peterson, Bill Paul and Sue Maddison all coming on board.
"But we didn't have very many extra members as players."
The club started off as a sub-committee of the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club, commencing on the futsal court and soon graduating to the bowling green.
"PBSC really helped to launch us and gave us great support," Ingrid said.
A recent annual general meeting has seen the croquet club become an independent club, now incorporated as well as affiliated with Croquet NSW.
The club has gone from strength to strength, outgrowing its venue and moving to the Parkes tennis courts.
"Although we will always be grateful to PBSC, we looked forward to the move,' Ingrid said.
"Helen Magill and the Parkes Tennis committee have been very supportive.
"We have access to the lower clubhouse and we are able to leave three croquet courts set up on the lower three tennis courts."
Croquet players managed to play across three courts at the bowling club, but because of limited space they were much smaller than a regular size croquet court.
After moving to the Parkes tennis courts, the club has been able to measure out three courts that now meet regulation standards.
"The Parkes Bowling and Sports Club were very accommodating to us, and very supporting," Beth said.
"We thank them very much."
With the plans for a Parkes Masters Games on the horizon for March 2023, Beth said Parkes Croquet is gearing up for more action.
The club is holding a one-day seven hoop tournament on Friday, March 24, 2023.
The event is being run in conjunction with the Parkes Masters Games and requires registration by Friday, October 28.
"It's such a fun game," she said.
"but it's our players who make it what it is.
"We just have so many laughs that you know it's good for the soul!"
The club, like many other organisations in town, are also hopping onboard the boat to Blue Hawaii and has created an event for next year's Parkes Elvis Festival.
It's called Slicin' Sand Croquet - it's croquet with a difference and will be held at the tennis courts.
If you would like to join the Parkes Croquet Club on Saturday mornings just turn up at the Parkes tennis courts at 10am or call Beth on 0418 253 045 for more information.
You can also follow them on Facebook.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
