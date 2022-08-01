Parkes Shire Council has collaborated with representatives of our First Nations community to curate an exhibition of Wiradjuri artefacts now housed in the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre.
The Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition was officially opened last Tuesday by Mayor Ken Keith OAM, the Exhibition Curatorium, fellow councillors, library staff and community members.
A place to showcase and share Wiradjuri First Nation artefacts was identified as a priority project by the community, the council said, as part of consultation for a grant opportunity under the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program.
"The curation of a Wiradjuri exhibition was awarded $35,000 from the $1.3 million allocation for Parkes Shire projects under Round 1 of the LRCI Program," Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said in the announcement.
"This funding will support council in providing a welcoming and inclusive cultural hub where Wiradjuri culture can be shared and celebrated."
The funding allowed for the procurement of a museum consultant to assist with the planning and facilitation of the display, while working closely with Parkes Shire First Nations community members to select artefacts, stories and curation of the exhibition.
Council also received funding from the Museums and Galleries of NSW's Let's Get Digital Program. The digital component of Wiradjuri Ngurambang complements the display and provides an introduction to Wiradjuri culture.
"The filming style is organic and seeks to highlight the importance of looking closely at and listening carefully to nature, our Elders and each other," council said.
The exhibition curatorium members include Robert Clegg, Geoff Anderson, Ronda Sharpe and Irene Ridgeway along with guidance from the Elders Advisory Group and Parkes First Nations Community Working Party.
"Wiradjuri people have lived in these lands for more than 40,000 years and we are proud to celebrate Wiradjuri culture in the Parkes Shire," Culture, Education and Library Services manager Kerryn Jones said.
"Pieces in the exhibition include a range of artefacts from local Wiradjuri community members, from the Henry Parkes Museum collection as well as pieces sourced from local Wiradjuri artists.
"Objects include hunting and gathering tools, grinding stones, digging sticks and spears, coolamons, dilly bags and ceremonial pieces."
Exhibition curatorium member and Environmental Artist Ronda Sharpe said the local First Nations community has been working with council to bring the project together and excitedly gathering items for the exhibition.
"The Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition will give voices to our artefacts," she said.
The exhibition is now open for community members and visitors to the region to enjoy and learn more about our Wiradjuri people and their culture, past, present and future.
More information on the exhibition can also be found on council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.
