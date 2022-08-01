Parkes Champion-Post

Wiradjuri Ngurambang Exhibition a permanent display at Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre

By Newsroom
August 1 2022 - 12:55pm
OPENING: Deputy Mayor Neil Westcott, Cr Marg Applebee, Robert Clegg, Mayor Ken Keith OAM, Irene Ridgeway, Geoff Anderson and Cr Jacob Cass at Tuesday's exhibition opening in the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre. Photo: Supplied

Parkes Shire Council has collaborated with representatives of our First Nations community to curate an exhibition of Wiradjuri artefacts now housed in the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre.

