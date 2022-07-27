Parkes Champion-Post

Neighbourhood Central to manage Lake Cargelligo Community Transport

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:58am, first published July 27 2022 - 10:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: Neighbourhood Central Community Transport Service manager Lyn Townsend, Margaret McCarten from Lake Cargelligo Community Transport, Neighbourhood Central director Lynn Rogers Director, Lake Cargelligo Community Transport chairperson Sue Wood, Neighbourhood Central chairperson Graeme Dean, Neighbourhood Central director Kay Craft, financial controller Rowen Pearce and Neighbourhood Central executive officer Dianne Scott. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

Neighbourhood Central is expanding its community transport services to Lake Cargelligo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.