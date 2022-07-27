Neighbourhood Central is expanding its community transport services to Lake Cargelligo.
The not-for-profit, community-based organisation has been delivering community transport services to the Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, West Wyalong and Peak Hill areas for more than 31 years and will now add Lake Cargelligo to its portfolio.
Neighbourhood Central and Lake Cargelligo Community Transport were pleased to announce the news on Friday and celebrated with an informal morning tea among board members at its Parkes location.
Neighbourhood Central have taken over the reins of the Lake Cargelligo service that are provided on behalf of Transport for NSW from today, August 1.
Executive officer Dianne Scott said Lake Cargelligo Community Transport clients will see the same friendly volunteers and deal with the same familiar staff.
Services will also be delivered from the same office location at 28 Uabba Street.
"Neighbourhood Central will continue to help people access medical appointments, social outings and cultural events to local and regional centres as well as to Sydney via Regional Express Airlines," Ms Scott said.
"Community Transport Services are available to a wide range of people who require transport to recreation and shopping areas, medical and social services."
Community transport can be provided for:
The Lake Cargelligo Community Transport management committee would like to take this opportunity to thank its many volunteers over the years for their tireless dedication to their community.
"Your efforts have been appreciated by many people," the management committee said.
"We are confident Neighbourhood Central will continue to service our area and meet your transport needs."
Ms Scott said Neighbourhood Central is looking forward to serving Lake Cargelligo and the surrounding communities with quality transport services.
For any further information please contact the Parkes office on 6862 2825 or Lake Cargelligo office on 6898 2078.
