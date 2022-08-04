Nine-month sentence for AVO breach and stalking, intimidation

A 31-year-old Parkes man is working on turning his life around after breaching an apprehended violence order and visiting an address he shouldn't have, a court has heard.
Jeffrey John Davis of Parkes appeared in Parkes Local Court on July 21 for contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO and stalk/intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm, pleading guilty to both charges.
He was convicted and handed a nine-month intensive corrections order (ICO) with supervision by Community Corrections, as well as 80 hours of community service.
Courtney Edstein, who was representing Davis, told the court her client was looking to turn his life around.
"He knows in future he needs to behave and stay away," she said.
"He has three children, he's unemployed but looking for work."
Upon handing down the sentence, Magistrate Brett Thomas told Davis his ICO was a prison sentence but served in the community.
According to police documents, Davis attended the victim's home in Parkes between 7pm and 7.20pm on May 6, banging on the front window and requesting to be let in.
The victim looked through the blinds and saw it was Davis, and an argument occurred with Davis yelling at the victim through the window from the front porch.
The victim told him he wasn't supposed to be there but Davis continued to yell and make threats.
When he left, the victim called police.
Davis decided to hand himself into police two days later.
