Parkes Champion-Post
Subscriber

Man appears in Parkes Local Court for main street fight

By Court Reporter
Updated August 2 2022 - 1:18am, first published August 1 2022 - 11:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes man handed intensive corrections order for 'atrocious' main street fight

A magistrate has described the actions of a 25-year-old man who started a fight in the main street of Parkes, as atrocious.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.