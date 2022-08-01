Parkes man handed intensive corrections order for 'atrocious' main street fight

A magistrate has described the actions of a 25-year-old man who started a fight in the main street of Parkes, as atrocious.
"That type of behaviour is of a real concern," Magistrate Brett Thomas told Trey Spicer who appeared before him in Parkes Local Court on July 21.
The Parkes man pleaded guilty to affray and two counts of common assault, for which he was convicted and handed a nine-month intensive corrections order with supervision.
He was also sentenced to 80 hours of community service.
"One of those incidents occurred in the main street of Parkes at 5.30pm on a Sunday," Mr Thomas said.
"I accept that it's not the busiest time but it's still the main street of Parkes.
"Whether you had a bone to pick with someone or not, either way your behaviour was atrocious."
Spicer's solicitor Courtney Edstein said her client was a father of three with another on the way and he had taken steps towards addressing and changing his behaviour.
"Everything you have done since November has been positive and everything you have done has been successful," Mr Thomas told Spicer in response.
"You get the benefit of those things.
"I'm conscious of the fact you are working," he said in reference to the community service.
Mr Thomas said he hoped Spicer continued with his rehabilitation.
"That will be reflected in the fact of me not seeing you again," he said.
According to police documents tendered in court, the victim and a witness were driving down Clarinda Street, Parkes on Sunday, November 28 last year when Spicer and his co-accused signalled to the victim to "pull in".
The victim continued driving but the pair were seen again in the main street 15 minutes later.
They were near Domino's Pizza when Spicer walked out onto the road towards them and threw the contents from a can of rum on the witness who was seated in the front passenger seat with the window down.
The victim stopped and parked the car about 100 metres up the street. He got out and approached Spicer, asking why he threw the drink at the witness.
Police documents reveal Spicer took off his shirt and said "do you want to have a smack? Come on", before accusing the victim - who said he just wanted to talk - of touching his car.
Police said Spicer started swinging punches at the victim and kicked him three times. The victim defended himself by throwing a number of punches back.
The scuffle moved onto the road where Spicer kicked the victim, who was trying to get away, in the backside.
Police said Spicer attempted to take the victim's and witness' phones so they couldn't call police, and an argument started between all parties.
The victim was able to get into the driver's seat but was pulled out of the car, the police arriving to see Spicer chasing the victim up the road.
Police documents reveal the assaults on the victim spilled onto the road further up Clarinda Street, with passing traffic swerving to avoid hitting the two men.
Police attempted to talk to Spicer before taking hold of him and arresting him.
The offences were captured on the Parkes CBD's CCTV as well as the witness' phone.
Spicer handed himself into the Parkes Police Station on December 5 after officers couldn't locate him. He admitted to throwing the drink at the witness and punching and kicking the victim.
