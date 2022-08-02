A woman has been handed a 16-month community corrections order after stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances from a home in Parkes.
Tracey Watt of Parkes appeared in Parkes Local Court on July 21 pleading guilty to break and enter dwelling in company - steal value not exceeding $60,000 that dated back to December 2020.
Advertisement
Attorney Courtney Edstein told the court her 42-year-old client had a history of drug use, starting at age 13, and had ceased formal education in Year 7.
"She's been sober for 12-18 months, caring for her daughter is the catalyst for that," Ms Edstein said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Donna Rayner said the court matter had gone on for too long.
Magistrate Brett Thomas convicted Watt, instructing her that she is to be of good behaviour for 16 months and to abstain from drugs and alcohol.
"You won't require supervision but if you misbehave again Ms Watt we will get them involved," he told her.
According to police documents tendered in court, Watt entered a home in Callaghan Street, Parkes through the rear door at 3pm on December 23, 2020.
She removed various items from the home - including a television, portable air conditioner, electric heater, Dyson vacuum, battery charger and a $300 Woolworths gift voucher - and took them back to her house.
The victim returned home at 7pm and found her belongings missing.
She viewed her CCTV footage that was set up inside the house, which showed Watt carrying items out the back door.
The victim, knowing Watt, alerted police and supplied still images of the footage.
In a phone text message, Watt told the victim to come to her house and collect her items, saying that she was leaving the house and was "too ashamed" to face her.
The victim found the vacuum and a whipper snipper in the backyard, and a circular saw and Allen keys under the rear of the house.
Inside she located the TV, portable air conditioner, electric heater and a guitar.
All of the items belonged to the victim.
On February 16, 2021 police attended Watt's address at 12.30pm where Watt admitted to removing multiple items from the victim's home.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.