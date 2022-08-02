Parkes Champion-Post
Subscriber

Woman convicted for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances | Parkes Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated August 2 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Parkes woman was convicted for stealing appliances worth thousands of dollars from a home in the town's south.

A woman has been handed a 16-month community corrections order after stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances from a home in Parkes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.