Disqualification and interlock order for high range drink driver | Parkes Local Court

By Court Reporter
August 2 2022 - 8:00pm
Magistrate Brett Thomas handed down a disqualification and interlock order for a high range drink driver in Parkes Local Court.

"If you had an accident and killed someone ... you would be in jail."

